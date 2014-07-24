MOSCOW, July 24 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Thursday its average selling prices for pork rose 50 percent in the first half of 2014, year-on-year, helped by pork import restrictions.

The company increased pork sales by 16 percent to 81,318 tonnes in the period. Poultry sales rose 25 percent, year-on-year, to 205,775 tonnes with prices up 6 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)