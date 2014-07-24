UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, July 24 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Thursday its average selling prices for pork rose 50 percent in the first half of 2014, year-on-year, helped by pork import restrictions.
The company increased pork sales by 16 percent to 81,318 tonnes in the period. Poultry sales rose 25 percent, year-on-year, to 205,775 tonnes with prices up 6 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources