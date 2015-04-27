UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 27 Russian meat company Cherkizovo said on Monday its first-quarter pork sales volumes fell 11 percent, year-on-year, while poultry sales were up 20 percent.
The average sales prices grew 34 percent and 24 percent in roubles compared with a year ago, respectively, helped by import restrictions. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources