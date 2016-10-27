MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Thursday its poultry sales in the first nine months of the year rose 9 percent while pork sales were up 7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Average poultry prices fell 3 percent in the period and prices for pork declined 16 percent, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)