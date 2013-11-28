UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo reported on Thursday a 78 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, hit by the high cost of feed grain.
Net profit decreased to $14 million from around $63 million the year earlier, despite a 6 percent increase in sales to $415 million, the poultry and pork producer said in a statement.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources