MOSCOW Oct 5 A Russian government regulator said on Monday that General Motors was recalling 70,200 Chevrolet Aveo cars in a move it had agreed with the U.S. carmaker.

Russia's Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology said in a statement on its website that the cars being recalled could show faults under extremely cold temperatures. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)