MOSCOW Dec 4 Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Thursday it was implementing temporary restrictions on imports of poultry meat and poultry products from the United States because of "harmful residues."

The service said the imports limit is to come into effect as of Dec. 5 and was due to "the ongoing identification of harmful residues and banned substances coming from the US poultry products, including the presence of tetracycline." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly)