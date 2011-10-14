MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Friday it had resumed oil
shipments via the ESPO pipeline to China as well as by rail to
the Far East after a short suspension due to an earthquake.
"Pipeline shipments and deliveries by rail resumed three
minutes ago," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters.
Transneft had halted crude oil supply to China via the
300,000 barrels a day East Siberia - Pacific Ocean link, and
stopped shipments by rail to the Pacific Ocean port of Kozmino
as a preventive measure after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake
struck at 0610 GMT.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)