ASTANA, June 7 Gazprom has proposed
swapping production assets with China under a long term deal to
ship Russian gas to the world's fastest growing energy consumer
which has been stalled over disagreements on price, Russia's
energy minister said on Thursday.
"Gazprom offered to let the Chinese participate in
development of fields on Russian territory on the condition that
Gazprom could participate in the development of fields on
Chinese territory," Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.
He said asset swaps should be considered in price of Russian
gas shipments to China.
In addition to two pipeline routes previously under
discussion, a western route from current producing fields on the
Arctic Yamal peninsula and an eastern route which could carry
potential output from new east Siberian fields, China could buy
liquefied natural gas from a new plant, he said.
"We are looking at the western route, eastern route and
construction of an LNG plant on the territory of (the Pacific
coast city of) Vladivostok for long term contract deliveries to
China," Novak said.
"What the final option will be is not yet clear."
