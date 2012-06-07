* Energy minister says Russia and China yet to agree on gas
price
* China may buy LNG from Vladivostok
By Gleb Bryanski
ASTANA, June 7 Gazprom has proposed
swapping production assets with China under a long-term deal to
ship Russian gas to the world's fastest-growing energy consumer,
which has been stalled over disagreements on price, Russia's
energy minister said on Thursday.
Russia has for years been engaged in painstaking talks with
energy-hungry China over gas supplies, as Moscow tries to
diversify its markets away from Europe, where it covers around a
quarter of gas needs.
"Gazprom offered to let the Chinese participate in the
development of fields on Russian territory on the condition that
Gazprom could participate in the development of fields on
Chinese territory," Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters
on Thursday, in his first remarks to international media after
his appointment to the government last month.
Novak said asset swaps should be considered in the price of
Russian gas shipments to China. He was part of a delegation to
China headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia is aiming to supply China with 68 billion cubic
metres of gas a year starting from 2015 - almost a half of
Gazprom's supply to Europe - as Beijing is tries to secure more
sources of gas supply, including from Turkmenistan, as gas
demand in the world's top energy consumer is expected to
quadruple by 2030.
The exports could be split with 30 bcm per year coming from
Gazprom's existing western Siberian fields and, possibly later,
a further 38 bcm per year from its far east.
In addition to two pipeline routes previously under
discussion - a western route from producing fields on the Arctic
Yamal peninsula and an eastern route which could carry potential
output from new east Siberian fields - China could buy liquefied
natural gas from a new plant, he said.
"We are looking at the western route, eastern route and
construction of an LNG plant on the territory of (the Pacific
coast city of) Vladivostok for long-term contract deliveries to
China," Novak said.
"What the final option will be is not yet clear," he said,
adding that Russia and China have yet to come to an agreement
over gas prices.
Gazprom planned to build the plant in partnership with a
consortium of Japanese companies with a view to produce around
10 million tonnes of the frozen gas a year starting from 2016.
Gazprom officials have recently said the plant annual capacity
could be increased to 25 million tonnes.
