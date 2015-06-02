(Adds CNPC statement, background)
MOSCOW/BEIJING, June 2 China started
construction last week of a pipeline to receive Russian gas,
Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday.
Russia and China clinched a $400-billion gas deal last year
to build the Power of Siberia pipeline. Russia will invest $55
billion for the Russian section, including bringing new gas
fields on stream.
China's CNPC, Gazprom's partner on the project, said its
pipeline company had signed an agreement with CNPC's pipeline
project team on building a portion of the Russia-China eastern
gas pipeline starting from Heihe on the border and running to
Changling in Jilin province.
The report, posted on the company's website last week, said
it marked "the start of the execution stage from preparation
phase".
It added that the Chinese side of a trunk line would cover
nine provinces and cities and would end in Shanghai on the east
coast. The whole trunk line will be split into three sub lines,
each of which would need regulatory approval.
It gave no further details.
The Power of Siberia pipeline should deliver 38 billion
cubic metres of gas per year to China over 30 years, with first
deliveries scheduled for 2019.
Gazprom also said that talks on the so-called Western route
which would connect operating fields with China were progressing
at a good pace.
