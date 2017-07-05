(Updating to add analyst comment in paragraphs 6-9)
BEIJING/MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural
gas producer Gazprom will start supplying fuel to
China through Siberia on Dec. 20, 2019, Gazprom Chief Executive
Alexei Miller told reporters, after a meeting with China
National Petroleum Company (CNPC).
CNPC chairman Wang Yulin and Gazprom's Miller met during
this week's visit to Moscow by President Xi Jinping and signed a
China-Russia supplementary purchase and sale contract, the
state-owned Chinese company said on its website on Wednesday.
It did not provide further details.
The deal is the latest sign that Russia is tightening its
ties with China, a major gas buyer. It comes at a time of
turmoil for rival major exporter Qatar amid a dispute with its
Gulf neighbours who have imposed political and economic
sanctions on Doha.
The new pipeline, dubbed the "Power of Siberia", has a
planned annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters.
CNPC added that it agreed to speed up the construction of
pipeline and market development, as well as natural gas
processing plants and domestic underground gas storage
facilities to make sure the project starts on time.
While the start date appears ambitious, analysts said the
volume on the pipeline by the end of 2019 would likely be low
and ramping up to full capacity would take some time. Russia
needs to develop two new gas fields in order to fill it.
Russia may have offered China concessions on prices to
secure its backing for the project, said Massimo Di Odoardo,
vice president of global gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie.
"Clearly this announcement is a big push to show the project
is still alive," he said at a press briefing.
"We wondered if this big push could also include some
concessions."
Wang also met with Rosneft president Igor Sechin and
discussed expanding crude oil trade, improving revenues from the
Tianjin refinery project and expanding cooperation in
exploration and development in Russia, CNPC said.
Miller said that natural gas consumption in China was set
to reach 300 billion cubic metres annually in the next few
years.
