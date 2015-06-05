(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia's Gazprom Neft,
the oil arm of gas producer Gazprom, plans to ship 2.7
million tonnes of oil (54,000 barrels per day) to Asia this
year, with around a third to China, company executives said on
Friday.
Anatoly Cherner, deputy chief executive, also said shipments
to China would be settled in the yuan currency, a practice that
began last year.
Russian companies and banks, especially those under Western
sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in Ukraine such as Gazprom
Neft, are trying to limit transactions in U.S. dollars.
Alexander Dyukov, Gazprom Neft's chief executive officer,
said the company used most of its yuan revenue for settlements
with Chinese contractors.
"We are paying in yuan for machinery which we are getting
from Chinese equipment producers. There may be some conversion
(of yuan to other currencies) but in general yuan is being used
to pay our contractors," Dyukov said.
The company, Russia's fourth biggest oil producer, started
to use the yuan as a settlement currency for exports of crude
oil and oil products with China last year.
Gazprom Neft's spokeswoman said pricing was still U.S.
dollar-based. Gazprom Neft shipped around 1 million tonnes of
oil to Asia last year, including China.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Olesya
Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper)