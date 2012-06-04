By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, June 4 A multibillion-dollar investment
fund set up by Russia and China is expected to make its first
investment, into a Russian forestry company, as economic ties
between the neighboring countries grow closer.
Plans for the fund - a venture between sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp and the state-backed Russian Direct
Investment Fund - were announced in October.
The fund will be unveiled on Tuesday during a visit by
Vladimir Putin, who is making his first trip to Beijing since
his return to the Russian presidency and will meet Chinese
counterpart Hu Jintao.
"This visit is really key to establish a breakthrough in
Russia-China relationships," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian
Direct Investment Fund, told Reuters in an interview.
"In the past there were lots of discussions on the topic but
very little progress - the amount of Chinese investment in
direct equity (in Russia)... is very small. But (now) there are
some concrete examples."
"We really see a major improvement and a major change in the
number of deals and the quality of deals," Dmitriev added.
The first investment is expected in the next month and is
likely to be into one of Russia's largest forestry firms, which
exports a substantial amount of wood to China, Dmitriev said.
It will aim to allow the forestry company to make
higher-margin processed wood products in Russia, which it can
export. Dmitriev declined to name the company.
A source close to the deal said that an initial investment
could be around $200 million for a minority stake.
The RDIF was created to give major foreign investors greater
comfort in Russia's uncertain business environment and is
investing with private equity, strategic investors and sovereign
wealth funds. It is separately investing alongside China.
The RDIF and CIC will contribute $1 billion to the fund.
Dmitriev has said he expects it will take about 18 months to
expand the Russian-Chinese investment fund to $4 billion, with
the balance of the capital raised from outside investors.
It is expected to invest 70 percent of its funds in Russia
and up to 30 percent in China, Dmitriev has said, adding that
"the pipeline of potential deals for this fund includes
industries such as forestry, machinery (and) logistics."
Dmitriev pointed to a recent Ernst & Young survey showing
increased appetite by foreign private equity firms to invest in
Russia. According to the survey of more than 150 investors, 48
percent of respondents said they expected to increase
acquisition activity in Russia in the next year as opposed to 25
percent six months previously.
