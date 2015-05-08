MOSCOW May 8 Russia and China have agreed to launch a $2 billion investment fund targeting agricultural projects in the two countries, a spokeswoman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Friday.

The deal was signed shortly before talks were due to start between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting Moscow for the 70th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

