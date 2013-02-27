MOSCOW Feb 27 China may lend Rosneft
money for a proposed increase in oil supplies, Russian Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday, according to
local news wires.
A Rosneft spokeswoman declined immediate comment.
"This was discussed by Rosneft and a Chinese bank,"
Dvorkovich, in charge of energy sector in the government, was
quoted as saying by Interax news agency, commenting on talks
about the loan.
Industry sources have told Reuters that Rosneft is seeking
to borrow from Chinese state energy firm CNPC in exchange for
possibly doubling oil supplies, which would make Beijing the
largest consumer of Russian oil and divert supplies away from
Europe.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)