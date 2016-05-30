BRIEF-John Devaney reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Altisource Residential
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 30 China's China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which already has a stake in Russian state oil firm Rosneft, may consider increasing its holding during a planned privatisation programme, its chairman Wang Yilin told Rossiya-24 television.
CNPC's chairman added the current oil price was "irrational" and said he expected it to rise. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* John Devaney reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Altisource Residential Corp as of Feb 1 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2k4WvJN Further company coverage:
* denies the bank is examining a share swap offer for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday eased sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB put in place by former President Barack Obama last year over accusations that Moscow launched cyber attacks to try to influence the U.S. presidential election.