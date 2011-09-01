MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will hold talks in Beijing over disputed China's debt for Russian oil supplies, a source at Transneft told Reuters on Thursday.

Transneft has said that state-run CNPC has underpaid for crude supplies that the Russian state company started pumping from East Siberian fields in January via the East Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline.

The source said the talks will be held on Sept. 12-15 after Transneft had said it may bring CNPC to court over the debt.

"Talks will be tough but from what we heard the Chinese do not want to bring up the issue to court," he said.

The source added that current CNPC's debt to Transneft stands at $40 million, while outstanding arrears to Russia's top crude producer Rosneft at "one time and a half more". (Reporting By Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)