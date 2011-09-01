* Talks to be held on Sept. 12-15
* Total debt stands at around $100 mln
* Russia hopes for huge gas contract with China
(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia and China are set for new
talks over disputed debt for Russian oil as Moscow struggles to
secure lucrative gas contracts with the world's top energy user,
a source at Russia's Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) told Reuters on
Thursday.
Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russia's top
crude producer Rosneft started pumping oil to China in
January via the first stage of the East Siberian-Pacific Ocean
(ESPO) pipeline after receiving $25 billion in loans from
Beijing.
But Russia and China have been mired in a row over the rate
of fees for the deliveries although in May Transneft said China
National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) had paid some arrears
The source at Transneft said the new talks over the disputed
debts will be held on Sept. 12-15 after the Russian oil pipeline
monopoly had said it may bring CNPC to court over the debt.
"Talks will be tough but from what we heard the Chinese do
not want to bring the issue to court," he said.
The source added that CNPC's current debt to Transneft
stands at $40 million, while putting outstanding arrears to
producer Rosneft at "one time and a half more".
Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has also
been in talks for several years about natural gas supply to
China. Both sides have agreed to start shipments to China in
2015 but they stuck over the pricing issues.
Gazprom said this week that it aims to wrap up the gas
pricing talks before the year-end, though it had failed to
clinch the deal this summer - the previously mooted deadline.
(Reporting By Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Lidia Kelly and Keiron henderson)