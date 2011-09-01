* Talks to be held on Sept. 12-15

* Total debt stands at around $100 mln

* Russia hopes for huge gas contract with China (Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia and China are set for new talks over disputed debt for Russian oil as Moscow struggles to secure lucrative gas contracts with the world's top energy user, a source at Russia's Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) told Reuters on Thursday.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and Russia's top crude producer Rosneft started pumping oil to China in January via the first stage of the East Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline after receiving $25 billion in loans from Beijing.

But Russia and China have been mired in a row over the rate of fees for the deliveries although in May Transneft said China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) had paid some arrears

The source at Transneft said the new talks over the disputed debts will be held on Sept. 12-15 after the Russian oil pipeline monopoly had said it may bring CNPC to court over the debt.

"Talks will be tough but from what we heard the Chinese do not want to bring the issue to court," he said.

The source added that CNPC's current debt to Transneft stands at $40 million, while putting outstanding arrears to producer Rosneft at "one time and a half more".

Russian gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has also been in talks for several years about natural gas supply to China. Both sides have agreed to start shipments to China in 2015 but they stuck over the pricing issues.

Gazprom said this week that it aims to wrap up the gas pricing talks before the year-end, though it had failed to clinch the deal this summer - the previously mooted deadline. (Reporting By Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Keiron henderson)