MOSCOW, March 5 Russia, the world's top crude producer, rejected a Chinese request for more Siberian pipeline oil, saying the link is already pumping at full capacity and additional volumes are not available, two state energy industry sources told Reuters.

Russia started the landmark crude deliveries to China through the first stage of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline at a pace of 300,000 barrels per year on Jan. 1 2011. Last week, Moscow and Beijing settled a dispute over transportation tariffs, which threatened the supply.

The sources said China had asked for at least 600,000 bpd once the second stage of the pipeline, which will terminate at the Pacific port of Kozmino, is launched by the end of 2012.

But, one of the two sources said, Moscow is unwilling to "put all its eggs into one basket" as it wants to diversify its customer base through seaborne supplies to the Asia Pacific region.

A senior energy official said Russia was technically constrained by capacity.

"Of course, they need oil, they are a fast-growing economy. If China needs this (more oil via the pipeline) we are ready. (But) there is no technical possibility right now," the Energy Deputy Minister Yury Sentyurin told Reuters. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)