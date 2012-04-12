MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's General Prosecutor has
launched an investigation into a 2009 oil export deal with China
in which state-controlled energy giants Rosneft and
Transneft borrowed $25 billion, the business daily
Vedomosti reported on Thursday.
The 30-year supply deal, to pump crude through a new eastern
pipeline, has been the subject of a pricing dispute that was
resolved in March, when Rosneft granted China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) a discount of $1.50 per barrel.
Prosecutors began the investigation in late March at the
request of Communist lawmaker Nikolai Kolomeitsev, who says that
the discount threatens around $3 billion dollars of profits, the
paper reported. Kolomeitsev was not available for comment.
Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source at the
prosecutor's office as confirming that an investigation was
under way and adding that no legal violations have come to light
so far.
The scale and nature of the probe was not clear, but Russian
prosecutors are obliged by law to open investigations in
response to a public filing. Most cases are closed quickly.
China is the single biggest consumer of oil from Russia's
new eastern fields, buying 300,000 barrels per day.
The East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline was financed
by a landmark $25 billion loans for oil deal, with $15 billion
for the supplier of the oil, Rosneft, and $10 billion to
pipeline monopoly Transneft.
Rosneft declined to comment on the investigation, although a
company source pointed out that the Chinese had originally asked
for a bigger discount of $2.5 per barrel.
Transneft declined comment.
(Reporting By Jennifer Rankin and Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing
by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)