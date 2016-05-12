BEIJING May 12 China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC), the parent of PetroChina , said on
Thursday that it will start laying the China section of a second
crude oil pipeline to Russia in June.
The pipeline section, running through the northernmost
province Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at a
length 941.8 km (585 miles), is expected to be completed by
October 2017, the company's newspaper said.
The newly-constructed pipeline, together with another
running from Mohe to Daqing, is expected to have a combined
capacity of 30 million tonnes a year, the newspaper said.
