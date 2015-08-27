MOSCOW, Aug 27 Following is a table of Russo-Chinese joint energy projects with investments seen at around $113 billion: Company Project Expectations Current status Rosneft Vankor oilfield in In 2014, CNPC signed Talks stalled over the Eastern Siberia framework agreement estimated price of $1.2-$1.4 to buy 10 pct stake billion Rosneft Taas Yuriakh oil project In 2013, CNPC signed BP holds 20 pct, Skyland in Eastern Siberia memorandum to get a Petroleum may buy up to 29 49 pct stake pct stake. The stake could be valued at up to $1.9 bln. Rosneft Oil supplies to Sinopec Under memorandum, Supplies did not start. Sinopec was expected Yearly sales were seen at to get 10 mln t/year $8.5 bln. from 2014 under prepayment Rosneft East Siberia-Pacific Capacity was expected Spur expected to pump 16 Ocean pipeline's spur to reach 20 mln/t by mln/t in 2015 as China expansion 2015 from 15 mln t. failed to expand its part of pipeline. Rosneft supplies some additional volumes via Pacific port of Kozmino. Rosneft Tianjin refinery in Rosneft holds a 49 In May 2014, Rosneft and China, annual capacity pct stake, CNPC has CNPC agreed to launch 16 mln t 51 pct. First refinery in late 2019. Joint expected in 2015 with investments were planned at capacity of 13 mln $5 bln. t/year Rosneft Offshore deposits in Rosneft, CNPC No update Pechora and Barents Sea, discussed cooperation onshore deposits in in 2013 Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Nenetsk regions Gazprom Gas supplies to China of First supplies were Eastern route, Power of 68 bcm/year, via two expected in 2011 Siberia, expected to start routes - Eastern (38 supplies at the end of bcm) and Western (30 2018-start of 2019. bcm) Western route, Altai (Power of Siberia-2), still pending firm contract. Eastern route project costs estimated at $55 bln. Analysts estimated Altai costs at up to $20 bln. Novatek Yamal LNG, full capacity Chinese banks were Novatek-led Yamal LNG 16.5 mln t/year, total expected to provide expected to clinch deal to investments $27 bln up to $20 bln by get over $10 bln from end-2014 Chinese investors by mid-2015. InterRAO Russia has agreed to Currently, supplying Supplies could have had a supply China's SGCC with 3.4 billion price tag of $1.5 bln a year up to 60 billion kilowatt-hours a year had initial plans come to kilowatt-hours of fruition. electricity per year in 2006 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova)