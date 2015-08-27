MOSCOW, Aug 27 Following is a table of Russo-Chinese joint energy projects with
investments seen at around $113 billion:
Company Project Expectations Current status
Rosneft Vankor oilfield in In 2014, CNPC signed Talks stalled over the
Eastern Siberia framework agreement estimated price of $1.2-$1.4
to buy 10 pct stake billion
Rosneft Taas Yuriakh oil project In 2013, CNPC signed BP holds 20 pct, Skyland
in Eastern Siberia memorandum to get a Petroleum may buy up to 29
49 pct stake pct stake. The stake could
be valued at up to $1.9 bln.
Rosneft Oil supplies to Sinopec Under memorandum, Supplies did not start.
Sinopec was expected Yearly sales were seen at
to get 10 mln t/year $8.5 bln.
from 2014 under
prepayment
Rosneft East Siberia-Pacific Capacity was expected Spur expected to pump 16
Ocean pipeline's spur to reach 20 mln/t by mln/t in 2015 as China
expansion 2015 from 15 mln t. failed to expand its part of
pipeline. Rosneft supplies
some additional volumes via
Pacific port of Kozmino.
Rosneft Tianjin refinery in Rosneft holds a 49 In May 2014, Rosneft and
China, annual capacity pct stake, CNPC has CNPC agreed to launch
16 mln t 51 pct. First refinery in late 2019. Joint
expected in 2015 with investments were planned at
capacity of 13 mln $5 bln.
t/year
Rosneft Offshore deposits in Rosneft, CNPC No update
Pechora and Barents Sea, discussed cooperation
onshore deposits in in 2013
Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and
Nenetsk regions
Gazprom Gas supplies to China of First supplies were Eastern route, Power of
68 bcm/year, via two expected in 2011 Siberia, expected to start
routes - Eastern (38 supplies at the end of
bcm) and Western (30 2018-start of 2019.
bcm) Western route, Altai
(Power of Siberia-2), still
pending firm contract.
Eastern route project
costs estimated at $55 bln.
Analysts estimated Altai
costs at up to $20 bln.
Novatek Yamal LNG, full capacity Chinese banks were Novatek-led Yamal LNG
16.5 mln t/year, total expected to provide expected to clinch deal to
investments $27 bln up to $20 bln by get over $10 bln from
end-2014 Chinese investors by
mid-2015.
InterRAO Russia has agreed to Currently, supplying Supplies could have had a
supply China's SGCC with 3.4 billion price tag of $1.5 bln a year
up to 60 billion kilowatt-hours a year had initial plans come to
kilowatt-hours of fruition.
electricity per year in
2006
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova)