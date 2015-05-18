(Corrects percentage of rouble recovery; paragraph 12)
By Svetlana Burmistrova and Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, May 18 Russian steelmakers are stepping
up exports to compensate for a fall in a domestic demand, but
with European and U.S. protectionism fuelling market
competition, analysts say they risk losing sales to Chinese
rivals.
Exports have become increasingly lucrative for Russian steel
producers such as NLMK, Evraz, Severstal
and MMK which posted record earnings for
2014, as a weaker rouble lowered costs in dollar-terms and
supported profit margins.
But battling a flood of cheap foreign steel, the European
Union and United States have moved to protect domestic producers
and as the market becomes more restricted, Russian exporters are
being pitted against their Chinese counterparts.
"Russian producers are going to have to start competing with
Chinese steel, which is not inferior in quality but cheaper and
has a more diverse product mix," said one Russian export trader
at a large European company.
U.S. steelmakers petitioned in early May to scrap a trade
deal sparing their Russian competitors from import duties. Last
week, the EU launched an anti-dumping investigation into
allegations that Russia and China have been selling below market
cost.
Russia exported 25 million tonnes of steel in 2014,
according to industry lobby group Russian Steel. Domestic demand
is forecast to fall 11.5 percent this year as Russia's economy
heads towards recession, pushing steelmakers to chase buyers
overseas.
Chinese exports are expected to hold at 80 to 90 million
tonnes this year, said the China Iron and Steel Association.
COMPETITIVE EDGE
Russian producers have traditionally been able to compete on
price thanks to their vertically integrated operations, but
falling coal and iron ore prices have robbed them of this
advantage, said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at
Capital Economics.
"The competitive edge of Russian producers has disappeared,"
she said. "Their marginal costs are now more comparable with
Chinese producers."
The complicated bureaucracy that working with Russian
exporters entails is also discouraging customers, the market
trader said.
"(The Chinese) have none of these ridiculous rules beloved
by Russian producers," he said. "They are winning the market and
then you look at what our guys are doing - it's hard to
understand."
But some analysts say the weaker rouble, which has recovered
17 percent in 2015 but is still down almost 30 percent
year-on-year, will be enough to keep Russian players in the
game.
Dmitry Popov, steel analyst at CRU Group, said costs for
Russian producers were still much lower than in 2014.
"We don't expect the rouble to appreciate much more than it
has already," he said. "The Russians are still able to offer
really low prices and compete with China."
