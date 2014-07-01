MOSCOW, July 1 Russia's central bank governor said on Tuesday that Russia and China were close to reaching an agreement on conducting swap operations in roubles and yuan to enhance bilateral trade.

"We are at a rather advanced stage of working through the question about rouble-yuan swaps to facilitate trade finance," Elvira Nabiullina told journalists on the sidelines of a central bank conference in Russia's second city of St. Petersburg.

"A meeting is planned in China next week, and we will continue to discuss (the matter)," she said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)