* Medvedev says Russia must protect Far East territories
* Russia to send next-generation submarines to Pacific Fleet
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Aug 9 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on
Thursday issued a veiled warning about China's rising influence
in Russia's resource-rich Far East, saying it was essential to
defend the area against "excessive expansion by bordering
states".
Speaking days after Russia's first deputy defence minister
said two new nuclear submarines would be sent to the Pacific
Fleet, Medvedev also said it was "important not to allow
negative manifestations ... including the formation of enclaves
made up of foreign citizens."
His comments, some of the strongest on the subject yet,
underlined the Kremlin's suspicions that a steady influx of
Chinese migrants may ultimately pose a threat to Russian
hegemony in the remote and sparsely populated territories of
Siberia and the Far East.
Russia and China enjoy strong diplomatic and trade relations
and have joined forces in the United Nations Security Council to
block proposed sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad of Syria.
But growing Chinese influence in Russia's Far East - where
street signs are often in both Russian and Chinese - has long
been a source of tension.
Resource-rich Russia is the world's largest country by
territory, but has seen its population of 143 million people
fall in recent years, while resource-hungry China, situated
immediately to the south, has a rising population of over 1.3
billion people.
Medvedev, who was president from 2008 until May, raised the
sensitive subject at a government meeting during a broader
discussion of migration.
"Not many people live there, unfortunately, and the task of
protecting our Far Eastern territories from excessive expansion
by bordering states remains in place," he said.
NEW MIGRATION POLICIES
Russia has tried to counter-balance China's growing
influence in its Far East by boosting its own political and
military presence in the region, where it has seen its own
influence weaken.
Medvedev's new government, formed in May, included for the
first time a Ministry of the Far East to underpin other state
programmes already in place. One such programme has brought 400
families from other former Soviet republics to the area to
reinforce its Russian-speaking population.
Medvedev said new migration policies had been drawn up by
President Vladimir Putin and told ministers to draft an action
plan aimed at turning the policies into reality.
Putin wrote earlier this year that minorities must live
under the umbrella of Russian culture, and that migrants must
pass exams in Russian language and history.
He also said that the authorities should be given more power
to vet migrants' professional skills and that students should
read some 100 national classics.
Moscow and Beijing have signed a slew of economic and energy
agreements in recent years and will probably use an Asia Pacific
Summit, which Russia will host in the Far Eastern city of
Vladivostok in September, to ink more deals.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Andrew Osborn)