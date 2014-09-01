PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, Sept 1 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he welcomed the idea of Chinese investors joining the Vankor oil project led by Russia's Rosneft.
Addressing Zhang Gaoli, China's vice-premier who is visiting Russia, Putin said that Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin had offered China to join the Vankor project.
"The government will support such plans," Putin said, according to a transcript on the Kremlin website.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.