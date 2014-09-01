MOSCOW, Sept 1 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he welcomed the idea of Chinese investors joining the Vankor oil project led by Russia's Rosneft.

Addressing Zhang Gaoli, China's vice-premier who is visiting Russia, Putin said that Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin had offered China to join the Vankor project.

"The government will support such plans," Putin said, according to a transcript on the Kremlin website.

