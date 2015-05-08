MOSCOW May 8 Russia's VTB Bank said a deal it signed with China Development Bank on Friday could finance trade flows between Russia and China worth the equivalent of 12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion).

Russia and China signed a raft of agreements on Friday aimed at deepening economic ties between the two countries as part of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Vasily Titov, VTB first deputy president, said: "The signed agreement confirms our intentions to stimulate cooperation with China, which is a priority for VTB."

($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)