MOSCOW, Sept 16 Patriarch Kirill, the head of
the Russian Orthodox Church, was presented with an unlikely gift
for a religious leader this week as he toured a factory in
Russia's far-east - a single-seater fighter jet SU-35.
Kirill was presented with the jet after giving workers at
the civilian and military aircraft plant icons blessed by
himself, the church said in a statement on its official website
on Tuesday.
The patriarch, with whom President Vladimir Putin has
fostered increasingly close ties in recent years, addressed the
workers on the importance of protecting Russia.
"Russia cannot be a vassal. Because Russia is not only a
country, it is a whole civilization, it is a thousand-year
story, a cultural melting-pot, of enormous power," RIA news
agency quoted him as saying.
"In order for us to be able to live a sovereign life, we
must, if necessary, be able to defend our homeland."
Kirill's church is aligned with Putin's drive to reunite the
former Soviet sphere of countries, with the Russian Orthodox
Church exerting considerable influence through its 165 million
members in Russia and other former USSR republics.
Critics of the Russian Orthodox Church have said it is
acting as a de-facto government ministry for Putin, including in
foreign affairs, and have warned that such political engagements
could backfire.
That also goes for Ukraine, where Kirill's Moscow
Patriarchate is at odds with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of
Kiev Patriarchate that seceded from Moscow after Ukraine gained
independence in 1991.
The Moscow Patriarchate dominates in the Russian-speaking
East, where Ukrainian forces have been battling a pro-Russian
separatist insurgency since April.
