* CIS official says new dates will be set
* Government sources tell Reuters Putin has back problem
* Kremlin says Russian leader is well and working
By Gleb Bryanski and Andrei Makhovsky
MOSCOW/MINSK, Oct 26 A summit of leaders of
ex-Soviet states scheduled for the start of November has been
postponed, an official said on Friday, amid talk that Russian
President Vladimir Putin is suffering from back trouble.
The Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS), a loose group created as the Soviet Union broke
apart in 1991, said earlier this month the summit was due to
take place in Turkmenistan on Nov. 2.
"The (new) dates are being confirmed. They are being agreed
with all the presidents," said CIS spokeswoman Vera
Yakubovskaya. She declined to give any reason for the
postponement.
The Kremlin dismissed talk that Putin had been sidelined
from foreign trips after government sources told Reuters he was
suffering from back trouble that could require surgery.
The sources said the Russian leader's schedule was being
cleared for early November, including the postponement until
late December of a trip to India that had been expected soon.
Putin, a judo black belt who is known for stunts that show
off his physical prowess throughout his almost 13 years in
power, was first seen limping in September when he hosted an
Asia-Pacific summit in Russia's Far East.
Putin's spokesman said at the time his boss had pulled a leg
muscle.
A recent documentary showed him swimming long distances,
working out in a gym and eating raw quail eggs and cream cheese
for breakfast.
The former KGB officer could rule Russia until May 2024,
according to the constitution.
"LIFE BRINGS CHANGES"
Speculation increased when Putin failed to travel to
Pakistan for a four-nation summit on Afghanistan this month or
to make an expected trip to Turkey. None of these trips had been
officially announced by the Kremlin.
"Many dates which the media reported as fixed were in fact
not fixed. Life brings changes and it concerns plans for visits.
A lot of information has been misinterpreted by the media,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told reporters.
On Friday Putin sent a video message to participants of a
Congress of Compatriots in St. Petersburg, attended by Russians
who live abroad.
Putin, who turned 60 this month, made ties with neighbouring
ex-Soviet states his priority when he returned to the Kremlin in
May for a third presidential term.
A decree issued hours after his swearing-in called for
closer integration of the ex-Soviet space a "key foreign policy
direction" and reiterated plans for a Eurasian Economic Union,
based on a Customs Union with Kazakhstan and Belarus.
Putin hosted CIS leaders in the Kremlin a week after his
inauguration, making it the first major international event of
his new term in office. He travelled to ex-Soviet Belarus before
going to Europe.