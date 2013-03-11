MOSCOW, March 11 The head of Russian equities
for U.S. bank Citigroup Inc, Igor Kan, is to leave, three
sources with direct knowledge of his plans said on Monday.
One of the sources said Kan was moving to a financial
platform being created by state-controlled Rosneft,
Russia's top oil producer.
Rosneft in November hired a number of Morgan Stanley
veterans, led by former co-president Walid Chammah, to advise on
an overhaul of its financial assets and create a platform for
hedging its oil trade.
"Kan moves to Rosneft-bank, but it's unclear what exactly he
will be in charge of there," one of the sources said.
Igor Kan joined Citi in January 2011 after 15 years at
Morgan Stanley.
Citi declined comment. Kan and Rosneft could not immediately
be reached for comment.