BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 24 International settlement company Clearstream will open up settlement for Russian corporate bonds from Jan. 30, it said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Euroclear, the other major international settlement system, said that it would begin settling Russian corporate and municipal bonds from that day.
Both Euroclear and Clearstream have offered settlement services for OFZ Russian government bonds since February last year, as part of government-backed reforms aimed at liberalising Russian financial markets and boosting liquidity.
Foreigners now hold around 25 percent in the $110 billion OFZ domestic government bond market, up from just 4 percent two years ago.
The agreements with Euroclear and Clearstream mean that similar settlement procedures will be used for the $150 billion Russian corporate bond markets.
"It can help accelerate the opening up of the Russian capital market to investors around the globe," said Irene Mermigidis, Clearstream's Head of Network Management, in the statement. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly & Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.