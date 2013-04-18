MOSCOW, April 18 Coal output in Russia fell 0.9 percent in February, year-on-year, to 27.8 million tonnes, according to the Energy Ministry. Below is a table of production data for Russia's largest coal miners in February and January-February (in thousand tonnes): Company Feb '13 Feb '12 ± Pct Jan-Feb 2013 Jan-Feb 2012 ± Pct change change SUEK 8,189 8,294 -105 -1.3 15,460 17,424 -1,965 -11.3 Kuzbassrazrezugol 3,464 3,142 322 10.2 6,926 6,461 465 7.2 Mechel 1,906 1,613 293 18.2 3,917 3,514 403 11.5 SDS-Coal 1,878 2,091 -213 -10.2 3,974 4,208 -234 -5.6 EN+ Group 1,454 1,456 -3 -0.2 2,979 2,857 122 4.3 Evraz 808 715 93 13.0 1,566 1,458 108 7.4 Kuzbass Fuel Company 788 719 69 9.6 1,581 1,490 91 6.1 Severstal Resources 760 946 -186 -19.7 1,734 1,932 -198 -10.2 Raspadskaya 750 553 197 35.7 1,468 1,112 356 32.0 Simbuglemet 728 869 -141 -16.2 1,503 1,269 234 18.4 Russian Coal 657 709 -52 -7.3 1,362 1,236 127 10.2 Stroiservice 610 519 91 17.5 1,194 1,036 158 15.3 Krasnoyarskkraiugol 540 448 92 20.5 1,115 939 176 18.7 Zapadno-Sibirskaya 469 489 -20 -4.1 1,003 1,002 1 0.1 Zarechnaya 374 790 -416 -52.6 833 1,551 -718 -46.3 Total 23,374 23,352 22 0.1 46,615 47,488 -874 -1.8 Total in Russia 27,789 28,044 -255 -0.9 55,319 56,685 -1,366 -2.4 Main companies' share 84.1 83.3 84.3 83.8 of total (pct) (Compiled by Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Baird)