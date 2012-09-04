Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
MOSCOW, Sept 4 The launch of new coal mines this year will help boost 2012's output at Kuzbass, Russia's largest coal basin, to a record high of 195 million tonnes, the Kemerovo regional government said on its website on Tuesday.
The 1.5 percent increase from 192.1 million tonnes in 2011 will be achieved due to the start of operations at the Pervomaisky, Kyrgaiskiy Novy, Berezovsky and Chernigovskaya-Koksovaya mines.
Western Siberia's Kuznetsk Basin, or Kuzbass, is Russia's main coal deposit and saw massive development during the Soviet industrialisation of the 1930s.
It accounted for 60 percent of a total of 335 million tonnes extracted countrywide last year.
Kuzbass coal output is expected to soar to 261.8 million tonnes by 2025, according to a regional development plan.
Many Russian coal producers remain bullish on coal production, despite sluggish markets which many global miners say have depressed prices to below-cost levels. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Damir Khalmetov; editing by Jason Neely)
