* Stockpiles double normal levels
* Kemerovo governor blames rail freight operators
* Cautions that situation could worsen in winter
MOSCOW, Aug 18 Coal shipments from the Kuznetsk
Basin (Kuzbass), Russia's leading coal-producing area, were 4
million tonnes less than planned during May-July due to problems
caused by a large number of freight firms, the region's governor
said.
Aman Tuleyev, the governor of Kemerovo which includes the
Kuzbass fields, said regional coal miners had built up
stockpiles of 10.7 million tonnes of coal, double normal levels.
Tuleyev said the shortfall was caused by a lack of
coordination among freight operators in Kemerovo, where more
than 200 firms are active.
"The situation could worsen in winter, when shipments to
thermal power stations begin," a statement on the Kemerovo
region's website said, citing remarks by the governor.
Shipping delays are frequent in the winter months, when
difficulties such as those associated with unloading frozen coal
delay unloading.
A large number of private freight operators have entered the
market in recent years, and Tuleyev said the problem has been
compounded by the ongoing privatisation of the RZhD Russian
state rail company's freight operations.
"In order to resolve the problem, it is necessary to improve
the legal and regulatory framework," the governor said.
He asked Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to order the relevant
ministries and government departments to take steps to ensure
that coal can be shipped from the Kuzbass.
"A number of companies have cut coal output because it is
not possible to ship production," the statement said.
All of Russia's leading coal producers have operations in
the Kuzbass, including steam coal miners SUEK and
Kuzbassrazrezugol as well as coking coal producers
Mechel and Raspadskaya .
Russia is one of the world's top five coal exporters, with
2010 shipments totalling 115 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Damir Khalmetov, writing by Alfred Kueppers,
editing by Jane Baird)