* Stockpiles double normal levels

* Kemerovo governor blames rail freight operators

* Cautions that situation could worsen in winter

MOSCOW, Aug 18 Coal shipments from the Kuznetsk Basin (Kuzbass), Russia's leading coal-producing area, were 4 million tonnes less than planned during May-July due to problems caused by a large number of freight firms, the region's governor said.

Aman Tuleyev, the governor of Kemerovo which includes the Kuzbass fields, said regional coal miners had built up stockpiles of 10.7 million tonnes of coal, double normal levels.

Tuleyev said the shortfall was caused by a lack of coordination among freight operators in Kemerovo, where more than 200 firms are active.

"The situation could worsen in winter, when shipments to thermal power stations begin," a statement on the Kemerovo region's website said, citing remarks by the governor.

Shipping delays are frequent in the winter months, when difficulties such as those associated with unloading frozen coal delay unloading.

A large number of private freight operators have entered the market in recent years, and Tuleyev said the problem has been compounded by the ongoing privatisation of the RZhD Russian state rail company's freight operations.

"In order to resolve the problem, it is necessary to improve the legal and regulatory framework," the governor said.

He asked Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to order the relevant ministries and government departments to take steps to ensure that coal can be shipped from the Kuzbass.

"A number of companies have cut coal output because it is not possible to ship production," the statement said.

All of Russia's leading coal producers have operations in the Kuzbass, including steam coal miners SUEK and Kuzbassrazrezugol as well as coking coal producers Mechel and Raspadskaya .

Russia is one of the world's top five coal exporters, with 2010 shipments totalling 115 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Damir Khalmetov, writing by Alfred Kueppers, editing by Jane Baird)