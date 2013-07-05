UPDATE 2-Nearly all Friday flights at Berlin airports seen cancelled due to strike
* EasyJet expects 90 cancellations (Adds estimate on total flight cancellations)
MOSCOW, July 5 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya will resume work at its main mine on Friday, the company said in a statement.
The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, suspended work at the mine due to high gas levels in the middle of May.
It said the suspension had not hurt consumers.
Raspadskaya produced 2.3 million tonnes of raw coal in the first quarter of 2013.
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.