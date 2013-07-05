MOSCOW, July 5 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya will resume work at its main mine on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, suspended work at the mine due to high gas levels in the middle of May.

It said the suspension had not hurt consumers.

Raspadskaya produced 2.3 million tonnes of raw coal in the first quarter of 2013.