BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
MOSCOW May 14 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Tuesday it had suspended work at its main mine due to elevated gas levels.
The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, added that the suspension would not affect consumers of the mine's coal.
Shares in Raspadskaya fell by 1.8 percent in Moscow by 0930 GMT, underperforming the sector index. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings