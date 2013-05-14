MOSCOW May 14 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Tuesday it had suspended work at its main mine due to elevated gas levels.

The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, added that the suspension would not affect consumers of the mine's coal.

Shares in Raspadskaya fell by 1.8 percent in Moscow by 0930 GMT, underperforming the sector index. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Keiron Henderson)