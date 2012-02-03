* Says strategy announcement due in weeks

* Has port projects in Rotterdam, Pacific

* Considering stake in UGC, partner in grain terminal

MOSCOW, Feb 3 Russia's Summa, an investment group involved in the reconstruction of the Bolshoi Theatre as well as in an oil terminal in Rotterdam and grain export capacity in Russia, may start trading crude and grain, its co-owner said on Friday.

"We are thinking about this," Ziyavudin Magomedov told reporters at an investment conference who asked about crude oil trade.

Summa's strategy for grain trade will be announced in the next two to three weeks, he said.

Summa owns the general contractor for the second phase of reconstruction of Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre as well as the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port, which includes one of the country's only grain terminals and a major crude oil loading facility.

Last year, it announced construction of a $1 billion crude storage and loading complex in Rotterdam, Europe's biggest oil hub, and it is building a new grain terminal on the Pacific coast with the state grain trader, the United Grain Co. (UGC)

Magomedov also confirmed the company is interested in buying a stake in UGC, which Russia has committed to selling in 2012 under its World Trade Organisation agreements.

"There are no talks, because the government should formulate its terms, and then we'll consider it and discuss it at the investment committee" Magomedov said. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Melissa Akin, editing by Jane Baird)