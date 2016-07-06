(Adds detail, context)

MOSCOW, July 6 Russia has granted foreign firms direct access to commodities trading on Russian exchanges in a move intended to facilitate the launch of Urals crude futures later this year.

Russia's largest commodities exchange said on Wednesday foreign companies could now trade commodities or derivatives based on them without having a registered branch in Russia, following changes approved by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's government approved a blueprint for the launch of Urals crude futures in May.

The futures contracts are expected to be launched on the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Russia has been trying to launch Urals futures for a decade, ever since Putin said he was unhappy that the blend was sold at such a big discount to global crude benchmark Brent.

Urals is currently priced in the physical market at a discount to Brent by pricing agencies, which poll traders and refiners. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Evans)