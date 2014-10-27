MOSCOW Oct 27 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Monday it had resumed operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance work.

The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. It had stopped work on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.

In 2014, CPC plans to increase exports to 40 million tonnes from 32.7 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)