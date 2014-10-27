BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
MOSCOW Oct 27 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Monday it had resumed operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance work.
The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. It had stopped work on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.
In 2014, CPC plans to increase exports to 40 million tonnes from 32.7 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating thei
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)