* Headline Feb. inflation reaches post-Soviet low of 3.7 pct
* C.bank faces pressure to cut rates as economy slows
* Dearer utilities, govt spending rise, to lift inflation
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, March 5 Russia's headline consumer
price inflation rate continued to fall in February, but
economists warned that heavy government spending in advance of
Sunday's presidential election is likely to make prices rebound
in coming months.
Inflation hit a new post-Soviet low of year last month,
compared to a 4.2 percent rate recorded in January - when
inflation was also lower than in any previous month since Soviet
times.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4
percent in February, a decline from the 0.5 percent rise seen in
January. February's outcome was also slightly below analysts'
average forecast of a 0.5 percent rise.
Falling inflation reinforces pressure on the Russian central
3.7 percent year-on-bank to cut interest rates when it meets
later this month to consider its monetary policy stance. Some
economists, concerned by a steady slowdown in Russia's economy
in recent months, are urging a relaxation of policy.
"They should now cut the rates," said Ivan Tchakarov, chief
economist for Russia at Renaissance Capital.
"Economic growth is definitely going to be below what the
government thinks. And 3.7 percent inflation is so low for
Russia - we've never had it so low - that I think there is room
for a 50 basis point cut."
All of the central bank's benchmark interest rates - the
refinancing rate at 8 percent, the one-day fixed repo rate at
6.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 4 percent - are
now above headline inflation, implying positive real rates.
SHORT TERM FACTORS
But the central bank's recent policy statements have played
down expectations of an imminent interest rate cut, as the
recent fall in inflation is largely explained by short-term
factors..
The government froze the regulated prices paid for
electricity and gas in January - a move that looked designed to
bolster voters' real incomes in advance of yesterday's
presidential election, won overwhelmingly by Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin.
Inflation is expected to pick up again in the second half of
the year, when a delayed increase in utility tariffs takes
effect.
The latest Reuters analysts' poll forecasts inflation rising
again to 6.5 percent by the end of the year - above the central
bank's official inflation target for 2012 of 6 percent.
Another factor likely to increase inflationary pressures in
the months ahead is a significant rise in government
expenditures before the elections. In the first two months of
this year, total government spending rose by almost 40 percent
compared with a year earlier.
"We think that this level [of inflation] is already
extremely low ... We are practically at the bottom," said
Natalia Novikova, economist for Russia at Citi.
"After the elections we anticipate an acceleration, because
there has been a splashing-out of budget expenditures in January
and February - social expenditures are up 60-80 percent - which
one way or another will lead to higher demand," she added.
(Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina
and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker and Stephen Nisbet)