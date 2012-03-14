MOSCOW, March 12 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 12, at the same rate as in the six preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.1 percent compared to 3.5 percent in the same period of 2011.

Russia's Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina told a conference on Wednesday that consumer inflation will be around 0.4 percent in the whole of March.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI index between 5 and 6 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Jason Bush)