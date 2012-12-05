* Nov headline inflation at 6.5 pct, unchanged from Oct

* Reading points to central bank leaving key rates unchanged in Dec

* Inflation likely to spike in January (Releads, adds comments, background)

By Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina

MOSCOW, Dec 5 Russia's headline inflation stabilised in November, giving the central bank more reason to leave key interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Monday in order to support economic growth.

Consumer prices rose 6.5 percent year-on-year last month, unchanged from October, data from the Federal Statistics Service, or Rosstat, showed.

The data bodes well for the central bank's recently revised 2012 inflation forecast of 6.5-6.7 percent.

In monthly terms, prices rose 0.3 percent in November, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 percent rise .

The surprising moderation in headline inflation, with small increases in prices of most diary products outweighing higher prices for bread and alcohol, points to interest rates being left unchanged for the third straight month in December.

"Declining inflation combined with a weak growth outlook are likely to shift the Central Bank's concerns from inflation to growth," VTB Capital analysts wrote in a note.

Gross domestic product grew by 2.9 percent in the third quarter, down from 4.0 percent seen in the second quarter.

Consumer prices remain hugely important for the population are a political issue, however, and President Vladimir Putin has said on numerous occasions that combating inflation stays a top priority.

This, together with the central bank's goal to shift its main monetary policy focus to inflation targeting from controlling the rouble's exchange rate, could make the central bank inclined to hike rates in future, some analysts believe.

Analysts at Barclays said in a recent research note that inflation is also likely to jump sharply in January, due to a usual hike in household utility tariffs.

"This would drive inflation significantly above the official targets," the analysts wrote. "We think that with inflation expected to increase further, the central bank will decide to hike rates again by 25 basis points next week."

However, a majority of analysts polled by Reuters at the end of November predicted that the central bank would leave rates on hold this month, before moving to cut them next year to support the slowing economy.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)