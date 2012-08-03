* July inflation at 5.6 pct y/y vs 4.3 pct in June
* Delayed utility price hike, higher food prices weigh
(Adds context, analyst comments)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Aug 3 Russian consumer price inflation
jumped sharply for the second month in a row in July, reflecting
higher food and energy bills and adding to pressure on the
central bank to polish its anti-inflation credentials by raising
interest rates.
The annual headline inflation rate rose to 5.6 percent from
4.3 percent in June, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Friday, having fallen to a record post-Soviet low of 3.6 percent
in May and April.
On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund urged Russia to
tighten monetary policy to clamp down on inflation.
Concerns that price pressures will increase in the months
ahead have been heightened by fears of a poor grain harvest,
with a dry summer causing officials to cut grain production
forecasts significantly in recent days.
Many in the market expect the central bank to increase
interest rates in the months ahead, and perhaps as early as its
next policy meeting next week.
UTILITY COSTS
Month-on-month, the consumer price index rose by 1.2 percent
in July, slightly below analysts' forecasts of 1.4 percent but
still two or three times faster than during the first five
months of the year.
Food prices are already climbing now that the effect of last
year's bumper harvest is dropping out of the index.
The overall acceleration also reflects a one-off increase in
regulated household utility prices that was delayed from
January, seen in July in a 2.7 percent month-on-month rise in
services costs.
"One should not pay a lot of attention to the jump in the
headline (inflation) figure, because it is happening mainly
because of temporary factors," said Maxim Oreshkin, economist at
VTB.
"But at the same time, the trend in core prices has reversed
and price pressures are rising. The central bank should be
forward-looking, which means it should start to do something."
He calculated that the rise in utility tariffs directly
added around 0.5 percent to headline inflation in July, with
higher food prices accounting for 0.25 percent.
With food and utility tariffs stripped out, underlying
inflation was more stable at around 5.5 percent but is also now
on an upward trend.
Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of July forecast that
inflation would reach 6.6 percent by the end of the year, above
the central bank's target range of 5-6 percent.
They also expected that, after leaving key interest rates on
hold since last year, the bank would raise its deposit rate in
the third quarter, with some economists expecting a more general
rate hike also covering the one-day fixed repo rate and the
refinancing rate.
"I think in terms of rates (the hike) will be across the
board," said Oreshkin.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by John Stonestreet)