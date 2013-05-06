MOSCOW May 6 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to April 29, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.

This brings the consumer price rise since the start of April to 0.5 percent, and since the beginning of the year to 2.4 percent, compared to 1.8 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia's Economy Ministry expects the annual inflation rate to rise to 7.1-7.2 percent in April from 7.0 percent seen in March. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)