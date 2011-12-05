MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia's consumer price index rose 0.4 percent, month-on-month, in November, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday, down from a rise of 0.5 percent in October and below expectations of 0.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Year-on-year inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in November from 7.2 percent in October, putting the official target of 7.0 percent for the year as a whole within reach.

The FSS gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10

Mth/mth pct change +0.4 +0.5 +0.8

- food +0.5 +0.5 +1.4

- non-food +0.6 +0.7 +0.7

- services +0.1 +0.1 +0.2

Y/Y pct change +6.8 +7.2 +8.1

Core CPI m/m +0.5 +0.5 +0.7

