MOSCOW, Sep 4 Russia's consumer price index rose by 0.1 percent month-on-month in August after rising 1.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service (FSS) said on Tuesday. Annual inflation accelerated to 5.9 percent in August from 5.6 percent in the previous month. The increase was below analysts' expectations of a rise in the CPI index of 0.2 percent for August in a Reuters poll . The FSS gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI Aug 12 Jul 12 Aug 11 Mth/mth pct change +0.1 +1.2 -0.2 - food -0.5 +1.1 +8.8 - non-food +0.4 +0.3 +6.8 - services +0.6 +2.7 +9.0 Y/Y pct change +5.9 +5.6 +8.2 Core CPI m/m +0.6 +0.5 +0.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)