MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian consumer prices remained unchanged for the second week in a row to Sept. 26, increasing the government's chances to meet the full-year target of 7 percent, data showed on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year the consumer price index (CPI) has risen by 4.6 percent compared to 6.3 percent in the same period of 2010, the Federal Statistics Service said.

Declining fruit and vegetable prices after favourable weather conditions in the summer period have again helped to offset the impact of rising diesel prices.

Central bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said he expected inflation to fall below 7 percent by the end of the year despite inflationary risks posed by the recent sharp depreciation of the rouble . (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh)