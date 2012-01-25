(Corrects 2011 inflation reading to 6.1 pct in last paragraph)

MOSCOW Jan 25 Russia's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to Jan. 23 after rising 0.1 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.4 percent compared to 1.8 percent in the same period of 2011.

A slowdown in consumer inflation compared to a year ago is driven by the government postponing an annual hike in tariffs due before the presidential vote in March, where Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is widely expected to defeat other candidates.

The central bank aims to keep full-year inflation in 2012 at below the 2011 level of 6.1 percent, its lowest in the post-Soviet era. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing Alfred Kueppers and Toby Chopra)