MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian consumer prices rose
0.1 percent in the week to Jan. 30, a lower rate of increase
than the 0.2 percent rise in the preceding week, the Federal
Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
The rate of increase for January as a whole was 0.5 percent,
a decline on the 2.4 percent increase recorded in January 2011.
Consumer price inflation fell to a new post-Soviet low of
6.1 percent in 2011, and is on track to fall further in the
first half of 2012 as a result of a decision not to index
utility prices until mid-year. The central bank is targeting 5-6
percent inflation in 2012.
