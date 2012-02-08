MOSCOW, Feb 8 - Russia's consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Feb. 6, the same rate as in the preceding week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.6 percent, compared to 2.7 percent in the same period of 2011.

Consumer price inflation fell to a new post-Soviet low of 6.1 percent in 2011 and is on track to fall further in the first half of 2012, mainly due a decision not to index utility prices until mid-year.

The central bank expects inflation of 5-6 percent this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)